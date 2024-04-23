Rams News: 2 Big Factors That Could Impact LA's Decision For No. 19 Pick
The Los Angeles Rams possess 11 selections in this year's impending NFL draft, including the team's first pick in the first round since 2016.
Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the team has a variety of options with its first round selection, the No. 19 pick. Rodriguez outlines how Los Angeles could move up in the draft, and seems to hint that the Rams may prioritize drafting an offensive player with their top selection, wherever it ultimately winds up being.
"It’s important to remember the Les Snead of it all," Rodrigue cautions. "Snead could trade back from No. 19, a pick point which is often considered to be a bit of a 'no man’s land' and gain more picks. While trading up can be really inefficient in practice, the Rams had a 'high-ammo' class of 14 players last draft so could potentially afford to bundle some picks to reach upward this year. Oh, also, let’s not forget the Sean McVay of it all, either. McVay has always held significant weight over the Rams’ first pick, though in his tenure as a head coach that has been in the second round or later. All of those players were on the offensive side of the ball."
