Rams News: How LA's "Next Aaron Donald" Is Handling Pressure Of Expectations
When Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a ten-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, announced his retirement from the NFL this offseason at age 32, all eyes among Horns fans honed in on one person: 24-year-old nose tackle Kobie Turner.
Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, Turner unpacked how he's dealing with expectations that he can supplant the now-retired Donald as one of the supreme defenders in the league at large.
"It's definitely a difficult inner battle for sure," Rodrigue said. "It's going back again to the things that allowed me to be successful last year, and that is again having that growth mindset and attacking each day individually. Also, being able to have guys like Coach McVay -- he has pulled me aside, and we have had discussions about that too. I don't need to be anyone else other than who I am. I don't need to be chasing any numbers, anything like that."
"Go about each day the same way that I did last year, with that same focus," Rodrigue continued regarding his approach. "Of course, with AD leaving -- it can be very easy to put a lot of that pressure on myself. There is definitely a lot of responsibility. I think pressure makes diamonds, so as long as I keep it in the right frame, then I am going to come out much better from this. I think I already am growing so much. Keeping it in that right mentality, allowing it to build me up and never letting it get overwhelming and keeping the focus on how I attack every single day -- not on some sort of output, but the process."
The 6'2", 288-pound pro was selected with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest following an All-ACC Third Team season. He made the PFWA All-Rookie Team for his defensive efforts last fall.
While playing all 17 regular season games for LA, Turner notched 57 tackles (29 solo), nine sacks (tied for 28th-most in the league), and two pass deflections.
Do any of these encouraging numbers suggest that Turner can possibly a clear future Hall of Famer? That may be a bit of a leap. But here's hoping he proves us wrong.
