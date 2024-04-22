Are the Rams in the Market for a QB Heading Into the NFL Draft?
Entering the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams know that quarterback Matthew Stafford may not play for too many more years. After helping the organization win a title in his first season. Stafford has shown some signs of slowing down.
The team did sign veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason but he is seen as more of a stop-gap style of player, rather than a long-term option. The Rams may be looking to bring in a younger quarterback to give themselves some leeway if Stafford decides to retire at some point.
Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team believes that Los Angeles is in the market for a quarterback during this draft process.
"The Los Angeles Rams tried to secure a potential heir apparent for Matthew Stafford in last year’s draft when they selected Stetson Bennett in the fourth round, but that has not gone as smoothly as hoped. Stafford, entering his 16th season, has no guaranteed money left on his contract after this season. Teams believe the Rams could be in the quarterback market because Sean McVay has committed to staying with the organization for the long term after considering a move to television in previous offseasons."
This year's draft class has tons of options if the Rams do want to take a signal-caller. While they likely won't take one in the first round, their picks after that are all up for grabs.
Guys like Bo Nix from Oregon, Spencer Rattler from South Carolina or Jordan Travis from Florida State are all options in the middle parts of the draft. They could even see if someone like Michael Penix Jr. would fall to them, although he has been projected to be rising up draft boards lately.
Los Angeles knows that this is a quarterbacks league and they need to have a plan. They don't want to be stuck without a true guy under center once Stafford does hang it up so look for them to potentially look at different options later this week.
