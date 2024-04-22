Rams Land Massive SEC OT Prospect in Fresh Mock Draft
It's no secret the Los Angeles Rams need to bolster their offensive line. While they took care of it so far this offseason, the last thing this team wants is a repeat of their 2022 season regarding the injuries they suffered on that front.
One way they could prevent that or minimize it is by adding depth. In the latest mock draft by FOX Sports, David Helman and Carmen Vitali have the Rams selecting Georgia tackle Amarius Mims with their 19th overall pick in the first round.
"Sean McVay's first, first-round pick as head coach ever. It's laughable the Rams haven't picked in Round 1 since 2016 (when they really went for it with Jared Goff). If you think I wasn't tempted to trade out of the first round just for funsies, you don't know me very well. But at the same time, Los Angeles already has quite a bit of capital. Also, with the 6-foot-7 Mims still on the board, that made this a really easy decision. Mims isn't being talked about enough, quite frankly, and the Rams' offensive line all of a sudden looks really solid with this addition on top of them adding Jonah Jackson in free agency."
You could never have enough big bodies protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford, and this pick would do just that. Mims spent three years at Georgia, starting 14 games at right tackle in 2022. However, he only played in six games in 2023 due to an ankle injury and had tightrope surgery before returning for the final three regular season games.
Mims helped Georgia become a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the top offensive line in the sport that year.
The 21-year-old went to Georgia as a five-star recruit. He stands at 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 340 pounds. He has outstanding size and length, plays with deliberate hand placement and runs feet through contact.
He may not play right away with the Rams at this pick; however, he's still young and will eventually get an opportunity, especially if the jury bug strikes, which unfortunately happens often.
