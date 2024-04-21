Rams News: Behind The Scenes Of Matt Stafford's "Breakfast Club" Meetups
Since touching down in Los Angeles, Pro Bowl Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has organized a "Breakfast Club" session with LA wide receiver Cooper Kupp that comprises a 6 a.m. breakdown of film for that week's opponent in the team's quarterbacks meeting room at the team's Thousand Oaks practice facility, per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com. Former backup Carson Wentz (now with the Kansas City Chiefs) also was known to attend.
"I think it's just a space where there's not coaches, and we can kind of talk about what we see, what we think," Stafford informed Jackson. "Some of it is, 'hey, how do we approach to fix this? Or how do we make this better?' Or other times it's, 'let's continue to do this this way. Hey, Cooper, make sure you tell so-an-so in the receiver room in your own kind of way how to get this job done.'"
"We're just trying to solve problems and get our team in as good a position as we can, while also not having the confines of, here's our meeting time, here's what we have to get done," Stafford remarked of their "Breakfast Club" sessions. "Kind of bouncing in and out of that, and asking Cooper how many hours he slept with his kid in his arms all night."
Jackson unpacks exactly how Stafford, Kupp, and Wentz used those sessions to help Los Angeles score a 10-7 season.
