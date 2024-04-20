Rams News: Legendary Los Angeles Quarterback Dies At 83
Legendary Los Angeles Rams quarterback and former NFL MVP Roman Gabriel has died.
He was 83.
Gabriel's son, Roman Gabriel the third, announced via X.
Gabriel said his father passed away peacefully Saturday morning. The Rams paid their respects via X as well.
Gabriel was among the best pro football quarterbacks during the 1960s. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro, 1969 AP MVP with the Rams, and the 1973 PFWA Comeback Player of The Year. He spent 11 seasons with the Rams, collecting 1705 pass completions, completing 51.5% of his passes, 154 touchdowns and 22223 passing yards in 130 games.
In all-time Rams history, he ranks first all-time in quarterback wins with 74, third in completions, third in yards, and first in touchdown passes. Gabriel played alongside the Rams' Fearsome Foursome defensive line, which was led by Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, Merlin Olsen, and Deacon Jones.
The former Ram may not be a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but his numbers rival those in the Hall of Fame. Gabirle is a Hall of Famer in the college ranks as he proudly donned the red and white for NC State. He was inducted in 1989, was a two-time ACC Player of the Year, set 22 school records and was the first ACC quarterback to throw for over 1,00 yards a season.
After his playing career, he ventured into acting, coaching, and broadcasting. The Rams family lost a great one today and Gabriel will forever be missed!
More Rams: Rams Nab Potential Steal WR Prospect Late in Fresh Mock Draft