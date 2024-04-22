Rams News: LA Bolsters Defensive Front With Edge Pick in New Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams hold a first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, potentially giving them the chance to make a selection in the round for the first time since 2016. The Rams have typically traded away their first round picks to net them more star talent across the roster.
But with the new way that the NFL has been going in recent years, Los Angeles is looking to bring in some good, young players. It seems that we may see the Rams make the pick, giving them a cornerstone piece for years to come.
In a new mock draft by Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut, the Rams grab one of the best pass rushers in the draft class. They take Jared Verse out of Florida State, helping them to fill the large hole left by All-Pro Aaron Donald's retirement earlier in the offseason.
"Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have the offense in good shape, but Aaron Donald’s departure could wreak havoc on the Los Angeles Rams‘ defense. Jared Verse is the exact type of elite athlete who could reach his All-Pro potential with the right amount of coaching. Already packing a powerful punch, if Verse can consistently use his advanced strength and speed to his advantage, the Rams may have a double-digit sack artist here."
Verse has a motor that doesn't quit, something head coach Sean McVay loves from his players. He starred while with the Seminoles and would fit in very well in Los Angeles.
Last season, he posted 41 total tackles, 12.5 of them coming for loss. Verse also posted nine sacks, showing a strong ability to get to the quarterback. This pick would do wonders for both sides and could be a steal if it came to fruition.
More Rams: Rams Land Massive SEC OT Prospect in Fresh Mock Draft