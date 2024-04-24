Rams News: LA Considering Trading Up For Surprising Position?
The 2024 NFL draft is tomorrow, folks. The time has finally arrived, and the Los Angeles Rams will finally make a pick in the draft's first round. It has been eight years since the Rams have selected in the first round.
Los Angeles holds the No. 19 pick in the draft; however, that could all change 24 hours from now. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Rams have made calls about possibly trading up in the first round, specifically to draft a defender.
"The people I talk to think we're likely to see more trades in the second half of the first round than in the first half. The Colts (No. 15), Jaguars (No. 17), Rams (No. 19) and Eagles (No. 22) are all teams I've heard have been making calls about potentially moving up."
Rams general manager Les Snead said yesterday in a press conference with the media, including head coach Sean McVay, that all the options are on the table. This means the Rams could trade up, down or stick at No. 19.
If Snead wants a certain player, he will do all he can to trade up and select that player. It's clear the Rams need to load up and select an 'Aaron Donald' replacement, for lack of a better term. Nobody is ever going to replace AD, but the Rams need to start somewhere. This year's draft class features elite defenders like Texas Byron Murphy II, UCLA's Laiatu Latu, Flordia State's Jared Verse and Teloedo's Quinyon Mitchell.
LA will be aggressive, and we can't wait to see how they approach Thursday's draft.
