Rams News: Les Snead Explains How He's Approaching No. 19 Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Rams hold the No. 19 pick in Thursday's 2024 NFL draft. This class is loaded with talent, and getting a bust-type player would be almost impossible. Of course, no one is bust-proof; however, the odds aren't as high as they were in other years.
The Rams have a chance to make their first first-round selection since 2016. That could all change as we approach Thursday, and general manager Les Snead will have all his options open.
Snead told the media, including senior Rams staff writer Stu Jackson, that all three options are on the table.
The odds of the Rams sticking at No. 19 are very low. Knowing Snead and the Rams, if an opportunity is there to trade up, he will do everything possible to get it done. We saw it in his first year as the GM, when he made his first big deal, trading away the No. 2 overall pick in the 20212 NFL draft for the then-Washignton Redskisn sixth and 39th overall pick.
We saw it again in 2016 when the Rams had a No. 15 pick and traded up to No. 1 to select Jared Goff.
We've seen it time and time again with Senad. He will get it done if he doesn't feel comfortable with the pick or wants something higher.
This draft feels like something monumental will happen. There is chatter that the Rams could trade up to go after Notre Dame OT Joe Alt or Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.
One thing is certain: day one of the draft will be worth watching for Rams fans. Buckle up, as anything can happen. With Les at the helm, you could count on it.
