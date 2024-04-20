Rams Nab Potential Steal WR Prospect Late in Fresh Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams will be entering into the upcoming NFL Draft ready to help bolster the depth across the edges of the roster. While the team does have multiple positions solidified, strong depth is always a good indication of a good football team.
Los Angeles has a nice core of wide receivers on the roster but may be looking to add another pass-catcher for quarterback Matthew Stafford. In a new NFL.com mock draft by Chad Reuter, Los Angeles grabs wide receiver Tahj Washington out of USC, giving them a potential sleeper in the later stages of the draft.
Washington was selected with pick No. 209 in the sixth round, which may be where he eventually lands next week. Despite him providing the Trojans with solid wide receiver play, many NFL scouts may not be as high on him.
Last season for the Trojans, Washington put up 59 catches for 1,062 yards and eight scores. He became one of the favorite targets for quarterback Caleb Williams, moving around the field with ease.
Washington has all the needed skills to carve out a nice role for himself in the NFL but just needs a chance to prove himself. The Rams could be a nice landing spot for him and he wouldn't need to leave Southern California. Los Angeles loves to air the ball out during games and they could make a nice pairing with the former USC Trojans wide-out.
