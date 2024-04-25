Rams News: Les Snead Doesn't Believe in NFL Draft Grading by Round
The Los Angeles Rams may not be a historic franchise compared to the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, or San Francisco 49ers, but they are making a name for themselves. The Rams have been the standard franchise for the last eight years and since moving back to LA.
Los Angeles has made the playoffs in five of the last seven seasons, and it's been by no accident. Rams general manager Les Snead and the rest of the LA brass have done all they can to build the best team possible, and the reason for that is their draft approach.
LA has had some great homegrown players over the years; however, they do it differently than other teams. Most teams across the NFL grade by round, meaning they might give players first-round grades and then arrange them accordingly on the board. The Rams, however, have a different approach.
During Snead's conference with the media (as recapped by Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire, he revealed what they do instead of grade by rounds.
"We don't grade by round. We really, if I kept it simple… I'll say this, we have a depth chart and what's the vision for the player, right? Early, but really, you're like, hey, what do you think this player is going to be when he gets to the NFL, when he gets settled, when we develop him? Where does he fit on the depth chart? And at that point, you make your decisions."
It seems to be working for Los Angeles. Last season alone, the Rams had arguably the best draft of any team, and they did so without a first-round pick. Notable players who made significant impacts from the 2023 class are wide receiver Puka Nacua, offensive guard Steve Avila, outside linebacker Byron Young, and defensive lineman Kobie Turner.
Now, LA has a first-round pick to work with. If they can replicate some of that magic on Thursday night, the Rams will again be a team to be reckoned with.
More Rams: LA Considering Trading Up For Surprising Position?