Look at the Rams Spectacular Draft House
Each season, we see teams putting together incredible rooms to hold their war rooms in preparation for the NFL Draft. Some like to hold them at their respective stadiums or in their offices, while others rent out big houses to make the event even more fun.
The Los Angeles Rams have been doing this over the last few years and it never gets old. They are using a massive house for their draft plans once again and they flew a drone through it to show the fans. You can see it below.
The Rams hold a first round pick in this year's draft and are likely to use it. If they do indeed make a pick in the first round, it will be the first one since 2016.
Los Angeles has been keeping things together since without any first round picks, which is an ode to how well the team is run. But this season, they are expected to bring in some more young talent as they prepare for the future.
Los Angeles could target any position but has been speculated to be going after a defensive player. With Aaron Donald now retired, the Rams have a massive hole to fill along their defensive line so they could look to find a replacement for their former star.