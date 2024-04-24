Rams Nab Best Cornerback in Draft in Latest Mock
Hot off a surprisingly respectable 10-7 season in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to make big moves during this week's draft, in which LA has 11 picks at its disposal for now.
So how will the Horns choose to proceed?
In a fresh mock draft, Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Nate Tice project the Rams to stay put with the No. 19 pick this year, and draft Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean.
"The Rams still have a need in the secondary even though they brought in Kamren Curl, Tre’Davious White and Darious Williams," writes. "They could use a long-term option with the upside to play all over the secondary and DeJean fits that bill. He has the athleticism to play cornerback and the toughness to be a safety as well. He might end up being a steal if he goes this late in the first round."
The 6'1", 207-pound junior recorded 41 total tackles (26 solo, 15 assists) and one interception last season while with Iowa. In 2023, the two-time All-Big Ten First Teamer was named a Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, while also being honored as a unanimous All-American.
More Rams: Former NFL GM Compares Draft-Hopeful DT To Aaron Donald