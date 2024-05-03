Rams News: Puka Nacua's Brother Emerges as Mid-Season Awards Favorite in UFL
All-Pro Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua isn't the only professional football talent in his family.
His two older brothers, 26-year-old Samson, and 29-year-old Kai, both play for an alternate league, the United Football League, on the Michigan Panthers, while younger brother Tei is slated to begin his collegiate freshman season at Puka's alma mater BYU this fall. Like Puka, Samson and Kai are wide receivers.
Kai, who already has three interceptions to his name midseason in the UFL, is considered a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year hardware, at least if the league's official X account is to be believed:
Kai serves as a safety with Michigan. The 6-foot, 205-pound pro initially suited up for NFL several squads after going undrafted out of BYU in 2017. He played for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets during his NFL run, in addition to being on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.
Should Kai's production stay at this level during his inaugural UFL season, perhaps he'll get another call from an NFL squad sooner rather than later.
More Rams: Could Aaron Donald Make a Comeback? Rams GM Les Snead Weighs In