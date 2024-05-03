Could Aaron Donald Make a Comeback? Rams GM Les Snead Weighs In
The Los Angeles Rams spent a significant amount of equity in their 10-person 2024 NFL Draft on potential replacements for their most important defensive player from the last decade, 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
That's because Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has hung up his cleats and ridden off into the sunset. But he's still just 32. Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Los Angeles general manager Les Snead revealed that he indicated to Donald that the possibility existed he could return to accompany the club on another deep playoff run, if he so chose.
"I did mention to Aaron that going back to our Super Bowl run, that there was a player by the name of Eric Weddle, who kind of jumped into the playoffs, and we signed him to the practice squad," Snead said. "And we standard elevated him for four straight games to a Super Bowl championship. So, I did mention if we happen to get to the playoffs again, maybe we'll circle back and see if the cup's not quite filled. But that's just a rumor. I doubt Aaron's going to do that."
Donald will certainly be missed, but L.A. boosted its defensive line with former Florida State standouts Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, ex-Washington State EDGE Brennan Jackson, former Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis, all of whom were selected among the club's first six picks.
