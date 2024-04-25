Ram Digest Draft Staff Predictions: Looking at Pick No. 19 For LA
It has been a long offseason but we have finally reached NFL Draft day! It's one of the best days on the calendar for football fans and we can't wait to see who the Los Angeles Rams select this weekend.
After coming off of a surprise playoff berth, the Rams are now looking to continue building for the future. This draft is about bringing in more young talent to an already established mix of players and Los Angeles holds a first round pick this season. They have a chance to make their first selection of the first round since 2016 if they keep it.
Here at Ram Digest, we had a few staff members make their pick for who the Rams should take at No. 19 in the first round. These picks assume that the team doesn't trade up or down and stays pat with their original selection.
Ricardo Sandoval: EDGE, Chop Robinson, Penn State
The odds of the Rams keeping their 19th overall pick are slim. However, if they keep it by any chance, I believe the way to go is Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. The former Nittany Lion is an electric force who uses his rare explosiveness and speed to overwhelm blockers. He is a boom-or-bust type of player; however, with Aaron Donald gone, Robinson could step in and make an immediate impact for a win-now ball club.
Matt Levine: CB, Nate Wiggins, Clemson
With Aaron Donald retiring earlier in the offseason, the Rams do have a big hole to fill along their defensive line. However, lucky for them, the draft class is loaded with talent. The same can't be said for the cornerback position, which is a need for Los Angeles as well. I have the Rams grabbing Nate Wiggins out of Clemson, helping to shore up their corner spot for years. Wiggins is a burst of speed and uses it to his advantage on the field. Head coach Sean McVay will love his tough, physical attitude about guarding opposing receivers and he could become a special player for this team down the line.
James Brizuela: EDGE, Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Laiatu Latu is the most versatile edge rusher in this draft and I'd even argue him over Jared Verse or Dallas Turner. Latu has fantastic explosiveness and athleticism that allows him to blow past offensive linemen for the would-be sack. Latu and Byron Young will form a scary duo in 2024.
