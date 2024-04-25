Rams News: Returning LA Star Transitions From Mentee To Mentor In Second Stint
Defensive back Darious Williams can't quit the Los Angeles Rams! Following his initial stint with the club from 2018-21, he's back in Hollywood for more.
The 5'9", 187-pound cornerback went undrafted out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2018 and was picked up initially by the Baltimore Ravens, who subsequently cut him in October. He then latched on with the Rams, with whom he would go on to win a Super Bowl.
Williams capitalized off his championship bona fides to the tune of a three-season, $30 million deal with his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars, but he only lasted two before getting waived. He inked a fresh three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Rams this offseason.
Per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com, Williams is enjoying the transition from young newbie to season vet, and the new leadership role that change necessitates.
"It's cool, because when I was a younger guy, I had Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, so they shared a lot of wisdom," Williams said. "Now it's kind of cool to see the other side of spectrum. I get to share wisdom and knowledge to the young guys, and they're eager to learn, so that makes it even better for me."
"That's fun," Williams noted. "As older guys, I feel like you always want to have the strongest group, you always want to have the strongest room and I that comes with just sharing wisdom. If any of those guys lacks anything, they come to me. That's what makes them better, to make our whole team and group better."
"Man, this place is the exact same," Williams reflected. "The good thing about it is, this is my football home. Obviously I just came from Jacksonville, that's where I'm from, but L.A. is football home."
"I mean, it's just home," Williams added. "You could say coaching staff, you could say new players, but L.A., they know how to win here, how to get the job done, so just excited to come back."
