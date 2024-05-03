Rams Announce Official List of Undrafted Free Agents
The Los Angeles Rams put together an impressive haul of draft picks this year, adding much-needed talent to the roster. Los Angeles made a first-round selection for the first time since 2016, giving way to a new line of thinking for the organization.
After making a surprising run to the postseason a year ago, the Rams have been trying to build upon their success. They know that they have to get younger to keep up with the way that the NFL has been going, making this draft potentially very impactful for them.
In addition to their draft selections, the Rams are adding multiple undrafted free agents to the mix. Los Angeles officially announced its signed undrafted free agents, giving way to some of them potentially panning out.
Over the history of the NFL, there have been plenty of undrafted guys who become impactful players in the league. All of these players were signed for a reason and the Rams are hoping that they find a few diamonds in the rough here.
If any of them can perform well during training camp or preseason, they may hear their name called upon in games. While the NFL is a business at the end of the day, it's also an equal opportunity sport, meaning if you can play, you will see the field.
