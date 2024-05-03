Rams News: LA's Draft Strategy Diagnosed After Prolific 2024 Run
Following a busy, supposedly top-heavy 2024 NFL Draft, Mike Sando of The Athletic consulted with several front office executives around the league when it came to diagnosing intriguing trends from top NFL decision makers.
When it came to the Los Angeles Rams, an exec had an intriguing (and probably pretty on-point) take.
“They get guys that are usually gritty, some of them are older, four-year type players, team captain types, high character, rugged,” one anonymous front office insider said. “You might give up some of the size and the athletic traits, so that the potential for development could be less. Verse doesn’t have the best agility; he’s a tighter-wound dude, but a good football player. (Former All-American Miami Hurrican safety Kamren) Kinchens is a good football player who does not have excellent traits.”
While front office decision makers generally liked the Rams' 10-player draft overall, the team did come under fire for choosing to offload a 2024 fifth round pick and a 2025 second rounder to acquire Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske with the No. 39 pick, no doubt motivated by the retirement of 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
“We liked Fiske, but what they gave up, I mean, can you find another trade in the second round that gave up as much as they gave up, over the last 10 years?” wondered a rival front office executive. “I don’t even know if they are weighing the trade calculations.”
Kinchens, selected with the No. 99 pick in the draft's third round, is seen as an intriguing pick, among some of L.A.'s other later selections.
