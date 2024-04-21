Rams Bolster Trenches With Multiple 2nd Round Selections in New Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams will finally select a first-round pick for the first time in eight years. The Rams hold the number 19 pick in this year's draft and will look to do some damage with it—or will they?
According to this seven-round mock draft by NFL.com, Chad Reuter says otherwise. In this mock draft, he has the Rams trading away their number 19 pick to the Kansa City Chiefs in exchange for the 64th pick in the draft.
If history repeats itself, we could see the Rams trade down and not select in the first round for the eighth time in a row.
So with this mock draft, the Rams will select two times in the second round, and Reuter has them selecting two guys in the trenches, one on defense and one on offense.
With LA's 52nd overall pick, they select Michael Hall Jr. defensive tackle from Ohio State, and with the 64th pick, they select BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
Hall Jr. stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 290 pounds. He is quick off the ball and agile with efficient footwork, has impressive upper-body strength and long arms, and can be effective with a bull rush when he keeps his pads down. Hall Jr. is projected to be a second or third-round pick.
As for Suamataia, he is a mammoth of a man, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 326 pounds. He has good size and is quick enough to move-blocking duties in the outside zone and in space; however, he could struggle to handle NFL edge speed, according to Lance Zierlein.
The Rams need to bolster both sides of their lines, and Hall Jr. and Suamataia could be the guys.
