Rams Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
The Los Angeles Rams took to social media to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The team wants to celebrate trailblazing the continued representation of these cultures within the organization both on and off the field.
This celebration takes place in May and recognizes the contributions and influence that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islander Americans bring to the United States. This includes history, culture, achievements, and more.
Rams star wide receiver Puka Bacua is of Samoan, Hawaiian, and Portuguese descent. The city of Los Angeles is full of these incredible cultures and the Rams wanted to make it known that they are celebrating them.
This was a classy message coming from the team and it shows the continued value that the organization places in representation.
More Rams: Rams News: LA's Defense Expected to Look Quite Different in 2024