Rams News: LA's Defense Expected to Look Quite Different in 2024
Newly-promoted Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, formerly the club's linebackers coach during its recent Super Bowl run, will face the scrutiny of a nation as he looks to reconfigure his defense without 10-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald holding it down at defensive tackle.
Beyond Donald, even, the Rams' defensive secondary is expected to look wholly different from its 2023 iteration.
L.A. added cornerback Tre’Davious White, safety Kamren Curl, and defensive back Darious Williams, all in free agency. Russ Yeast, who didn't start last season, is expected to be elevated to a starting gig in 2024.
He signed that group to replace last year's starting quarter of Ahkello Witherspoon, John Johnson III, Jordan Fuller and Cobie Durant. Durant, Quentin Lake, and rookie draft pick Kamren Kinchens are all anticipated to get plenty of run defensively, all the same behind the White/Curl/Williams/Yeast starting group, too.
Two former Florida State draft picks, defensive lineman Braden Fiske and linebacker Jared Verse, are both expected to start immediately for Los Angeles, further adding to this massive sea change for the club's defensive attack. This revamp should hopefully help the Rams survive the departure of Donald, but fans won't know for sure until actual games resume in the fall.
More Rams: Stetson Bennett's Fate Unclear After Apparent Recent LA Shade