Rams Grab Potential Heisman Winner in Far-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft
The NFL draft has come and gone, and the Rams had one heck of a draft. The team addressed its needs, especially on defense. L.A. went in with 11 picks and came out with 10, and the hope is they'll contribute in a big way similar to what the 2023 class did last season.
Undoubtedly, the Rams have set high expectations with their draft picks. The upcoming season holds immense importance as we witness how these players perform. While football enthusiasts eagerly await the new season, NBC Sports Eric Froton is already setting his sights on the potential of next year's draft.
Froton released his way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft. He has the Rams selecting No. 15 overall and taking one of the top quarterbacks in college, Texas A&M's Conner Weigman. Froton says it would give the Rams a 'soft exit strategy' regarding quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"As with Carson Beck, there has to be projection when it comes to most quarterbacks. Weigman (6-3, 215 pounds) is a former five-star signal caller who earned a 92nd% passing grade with a 10.1 ADOT and 7.3% P2S rate before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the fourth game of the season against Auburn. He would give the Rams a soft exit strategy for when QB Matt Stafford invariably calls it a career."
The mobile pocket passer stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 215 pounds. In Weigman's college career, he's recorded 155 pass completions, completed 61.8 percent of his passes, 16 touchdowns, and only two interceptions in nine games over two seasons.
Weigman entered Texas A&M as a five-star recruit in 2022 and will be responsible for guiding the Aggies in 2024. It will be a big year for Weigman and the Rams.
According to Fan Duel Sportsbook, the incoming junior has the 10th-best odds to win the 2024 Heisman at +2200.
