Rams News: LA Teases Impending 2024 Schedule Release
The NFL is expected to release the schedules of all 32 teams for the upcoming 2024 season at some point in the next couple of months. The Los Angeles Rams recently teased the impending announcement with a post saying the 2024 schedule is 'coming soon.'
Many believe the schedule release could take place this Thursday, May 9 since the release has taken place on the second Thursday in May over the last three years.
The Rams' opponents have already been released. The Rams will face all three of their division rivals — the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers — both at home and on the road.
At SoFi Stadium, the Rams will also take on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders. On the road, the Rams will face the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.
The schedule release has turned into a major event over the past couple of years, with each team's social media department trying to come up with memorable ways to reveal which team they'll face during each week of the upcoming season.
The Rams compiled a series of Tik Toks to display the schedule in 2023, but it was not one of the most memorable videos in comparison to the Los Angeles Chargers' anime
One of the big questions for this release will be who the Rams' Week 1 opponent is to begin the year. Last year, the Rams began the season facing divisional opponents in back-to-back weeks by going up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and then the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Any of their NFC West rivals could be a compelling Week 1 matchup. Another key storyline will be when their matchup against the Detroit Lions is. Matthew Stafford will go up against his former team and the Rams will get a rematch from last year's wildcard playoff loss.
