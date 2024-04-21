Rams Stand Pat, Grab Potentially Best Pass Catcher in New Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to make their first selection in the first round since 2016, adding to an already talented group of players. The team surprised many last season, clinching a spot in the playoffs when a lot of people wrote them off.
Now Los Angeles is ready to bring in more talent to bolster their overall depth, starting with their first pick. The Rams hold pick No. 19 and will have a chance to bring in a very talented, young athlete.
In a new mock draft done by Touchdown Wire, the Rams somehow landed tight end Brock Bowers out of the University of Georgia. Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire was the one to make the pick in this mock draft.
"I was surprised to see Bowers still on the board and while the Rams don’t have a pressing need at tight end after signing Colby Parkinson, it’s hard to pass up a talent like Bowers. The Rams could still find a role for him right away as a big slot receiver and second tight end in 12 personnel, so there should be no concerns about fitting him into a crowded position group. Bowers would open things up for Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp on the outside by commanding attention over the middle, which would do wonders for Matthew Stafford. Bowers should be a top-10 pick so landing him at No. 19 is a huge steal."
Last season for the Bulldogs, Bowers caught 56 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns. Los Angeles would be adding a luxury piece in Bowers here but they can't pass him up. He is arguably the best pass catcher in the entire draft and would give the Rams a lethal weapon to throw the ball too.
Bowers has been projected to go anywhere from the top-10 to the middle parts of the draft. It would be a shock to see him still available at No. 19 but if he is, Rams general manager Les Snead should run to the podium with the card filled out without even a second of hesitation.
