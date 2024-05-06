Rams Reportedly Were Ready to Trade Up in First Round For One Specific Player
The Los Angeles Rams made their first selection in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time since 2016, taking defensive edge rusher Jared Verse out of Florida State. However, it seems that Los Angeles may have been targeting a different player and they were ready to move up to land him if he slipped.
That player was University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who ended up going No. 13 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. But had the Raiders not taken Bowers, Los Angeles was prepared to do a trade with the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 14, according to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.
"The player they had their eyes on if he slipped a little bit was Brock Bowers. So the Rams really fell in love with Brock Bowers, the Georgia tight end, and as he’s plummeting down boards and the quarterbacks are going, there were phone calls made and there was some excitement in that L.A. building that they might be able to get Brock Bowers and add him to that offense.”
Landing a player like Bowers would have been an explosive addition to their already strong offense. His ability to be utilized as both a wide receiver and tight end in different ways would have opened things up for Los Angeles and head coach Sean McVay.
However, it wasn't meant to be and the Rams are very happy with landing Verse. He will help their defensive line push forward without the services of Aaron Donald any longer but the Rams can't help but imagine a "what if" scenario with the idea of getting Bowers on the team.
More Rams: Rams News: Los Angeles Stars to Attend Major Community Event