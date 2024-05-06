Rams News: Los Angeles Stars to Attend Major Community Event
WalkUnitedLA will return to Sofi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams, this Saturday, May 11.
The event will be star-studded, with several Rams players serving as the honorary chairs, including offensive lineman Steve Avila, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, running back Kyren Williams, and defensive tackle Kobie Turner.
Turner announced via Twitter that he would be among the honorary co-chairs for the event.
This annual walk is not just a walk; it's a powerful movement aimed at tackling the issue of homelessness. As per UnitedWayLA.org, participants will be raising funds and awareness to create communities where everyone, including working families and students, can access essential resources and opportunities for prosperity.
The honorary chairs will participate in a celebration following the walk/run, featuring live entertainment, food trucks, hands-on volunteer opportunities, and family activities. Those who participate will also have the chance to meet the Rams 2024 rookie class.
Another honorary chair is former Ram and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth. He spoke to Rams.com about what this event means to him.
"When I joined the Rams, I made a commitment to lead positive change in Los Angeles, and WalkUnitedLA allows me to help unite thousands of Angelenos to help support our most vulnerable neighbors," said Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams Legend, winner of the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and Super Bowl LVI Champion. "I'm incredibly proud to be joined this year by some of our emerging leaders on the field and in the community in Ernest, Kyren, Kobie and Steve. I'm hopeful that Rams fans throughout Los Angeles will register for 'Team Rams' and show up with their families as we all come together to help working families and students facing housing and food insecurity."
This will be the fourth consecutive year the event will be held at Sofi Stadium and hosted by the Rams.
