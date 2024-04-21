Should Rams Keep Their First-Round Pick or Trade Out?
The Los Angeles Rams hold the No. 19 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft next week, giving them a chance to make their first selection in the first round since 2016. Los Angeles has traditionally traded back in the draft or traded away their first round selections to bring in more star power to the roster.
But with the way that the Rams are right now, adding a first round talent wouldn't be the worst option in the world. Los Angeles shocked many people last season, clinching a spot in the postseason. While their time in the playoffs was short, the Rams are looking ahead to the future for sustained success.
The best way to do that is by hitting on draft picks and this year's draft class is absolutly loaded at almost every position. Los Angeles has been speculated to go after a defensive player, especially after All-Pro legend Aaron Donald retired earlier this offseason.
While the appeal of moving back in the draft to gain more draft capital is appealing, the Rams shouldn't leave the draft without making a first round selection. If they want to move back toward the back end of the first to get more assets, then fine, but they should make a pick on the first night of the draft.
Rams general manager Les Snead has been notorious for how he handles draft picks but Los Angeles wants to build something special. While they did get a Super Bowl victory out of their philosophy, the Rams need to continue building for the future. Look for them to bolster their roster with this draft, giving them plenty of weapons heading into the new year.
More Rams: Rams Bolster Trenches With Multiple 2nd Round Selections in New Mock Draft