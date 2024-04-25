Rams Staying at Pick No. 19 'Would be Surprising'
All the talk leading up to the start of the NFL Draft had the Los Angeles Chargers possibly making a move but in fact, it was the other team from Los Angeles that could be the big player. The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly been looking to trade into the top 10 of the draft tonight from their original No. 19 pick.
Los Angeles may be looking to bring in a specific player and general manager Les Snead is likely weighing the costs. He has been known to be aggressive and this would certainly qualify.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic added more context to this thought, saying that it would be a "surprise" if the Rams stay at pick No. 19. This could be them either trading up or trading down, depending what offers they receive.
If the Rams do move spots, it would be very on point with how they've done business over the years. Los Angeles hasn't made a selection in the first round since 2016 but that trend could end tonight.
It remains to be seen what the Rams will ultimately do here but this bodes well for the fans. Los Angeles wants to make a big splash and it seems it could happen.
