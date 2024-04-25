Will Rams Draft a WR in the First Round?
It's no secret that this year's NFL Draft is expected to hold a strong receiving class. Not only does the class have depth, but it also has top-end talent with three receivers considered top-10 to top-15 picks in Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers, and Washington's Rome Odunze.
While these three receivers are not expected to be available when the Los Angeles Rams are up at No. 19, could they interested in taking another one of the top receivers with their first-round pick?
When asked about the receiver draft class, head coach Sean McVay called the class 'incredibly deep.' and general manager Les Snead broke down their thought process toward the receiving class.
"I can say it’s interesting," Snead said, via Rams Communications. "We’re picking (at) 19 but when you don’t have a first rounder, I can say there are some wide receivers that we put in this pod that they’re probably not getting to 19. We may have a little less time to react if all of a sudden one of those guys falls to the 18, but it is up at what we call the top of the draft, early in the draft, pretty cool class of receivers."
While neither Snead nor McVay turned down the possibility of drafting a receiver in the first-round, it's not necessarily the top need for the Rams. With the Rams losing Aaron Donald to retirement this offseason, they could potentially use another defensive tackle or defensive lineman.
The Rams also have two top receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Kupp has missed time over the last two seasons, but is healthy this offseason and determined to return to 2021 form. Additionally, the Rams have a great track record of drafting receivers outside of the first round, picking players like Kupp, Nacua, and Van Jefferson outside of the first round.
Kupp went from being a third-round pick to winning the triple crown by leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2021 while Nacua already transformed from a fifth-round pick to setting the rookie receiving yards record last year.
If a top receiver unexpectedly drops to the Rams, then it wouldn't be surprising to see them take one in the first round. If not, the Rams will have plenty of opportunities to add depth to the position in the later rounds.
