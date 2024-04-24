Rams Take Matthew Stafford Replacement With PFF Mock Draft
As the Los Angeles Rams prepare themselves for the NFL Draft, the front office is also looking at what they could use down the line. It's what all good front offices do to avoid any potential issues in the future.
The team still has quarterback Matthew Stafford under center but his playing days aren't going to last much longer in all likelihood. Los Angeles did sign veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to a free-agent deal but he is more of a stop-gap type of player.
The team could use this strong quarterback draft class to bring in a successor for Matthew Stafford, giving them at least a year to sit behind the veteran. In a recent mock draft by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, the Rams do exactly that. They take quarterback Bo Nix out of the University of Oregon to succeed Stafford.
"Some see Nix's age as a negative, but it has made him one of the more knowledgeable QB prospects with a better pre-snap understanding of defenses than most QBs. When the ball comes out of his hands, it has a consistent pace with good control. His pocket presence is good, but he could stand to climb the pocket more instead of fading away. He is an above-average athlete for the position and is always a threat to keep an RPO or scramble. As a passer, he is also accurate out of structure. He gets in trouble due to his footwork, as his feet are not as light as they could be. His knack for avoiding negative plays, including sacks, is top of the class."
Nix was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season with the Ducks, throwing for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Over the last few years, he has cut down on his turnovers, making him a more stable signal-caller.
Landing Nix would be a good move for the Rams as he would get to work with head coach Sean McVay. McVay has done wonders with quarterbacks over the years, many of whom processed last talent than Nix.
Los Angeles may look at Nix as an older prospect but he does have experience starting, which could help him for when he takes the field. This could be an ideal landing spot for both sides, giving them each a chance to work together in harmony.