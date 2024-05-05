Rams Taking Things 'Year at a Time' Regarding QB Position According to HC Sean McVay
Despite reaching the postseason last season and winning a Super Bowl in 2022, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford may not play much longer. There is no guarantee how many more years the veteran will suit up, leaving the Rams to have to think about their long-term plan.
Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the team would love to have Stafford as long as he wants to play but that the team would "take things one year at a time" regarding the quarterback position. He appeared on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein.
“We were taking it a year at a time, but as long as he wants to play, we’re fortunate to have him as our quarterback.”
Stafford helped the Rams get over the hump and win the title in 2022, earning the right to dictate how he goes. He is still a very impactful player, showing that he can still perform at a high-level last season.
He threw for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading Los Angeles to a surprise playoff appearance. Now, entering into this coming season, Stafford will need to show that he can do it again.
The assumption is that he will still perform well but Los Angeles is smart to consider all other options. They don't want to be left without a quality starter when he does hang things up. While Stafford hasn't said how much longer he wants to play, the Rams are just looking at their options.
