Rams Trade Back in First Round, Grab Stellar ACC CB in New Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams surprised many people last season as they clinched a spot in the postseason. While their time in the playoffs didn't last long, they showed much promise for the future.
Los Angeles holds a first round pick this year in the upcoming NFL Draft and they are expected to make their first pick in the first round since 2016. The team wants to continue building out their young talent, giving themselves a larger window for success.
In a new NFL.com mock draft by Chad Reuter, the Rams traded back with the Kansas City Chiefs to land pick No. 31. Los Angeles grabs cornerback Nate Wiggins out of Clemson with this pick out, giving them arguably the best corner in the entire draft.
"Wiggins' closing speed is rare, and despite his thin build, he is willing to fight for the ball through the catch. The Rams may not be able to ignore the corner's value at the bottom of the first round, even after signing Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, who’s coming off an Achilles injury. I wouldn't be surprised if GM Les Snead were to trade back again, adding to the team's seven-year streak without making a first-round pick."
The speed that Wiggins has is electric and he uses it to his advantage. Los Angeles signed some stop-gap type guys for their secondary but this pick would be about a long-term plan.
He posted 29 total tackles last season for the Tigers and has one sack. Wiggins also scored one interception return for a touchdown, showing off his speed.
This would be a home run of a pick, especially late in the first round. Los Angeles knows that they need to build for the future and this selection would help them do just that.
More Rams: Rams News: Why Matthew Stafford Remains Intriguing Fantasy Option Ahead Of Year 16