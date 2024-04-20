Rams News: Why Matthew Stafford Remains Intriguing Fantasy Option Ahead Of Year 16
Even at age 36, on the cusp of his 16th year in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is considered a "must-draft" second signal caller in fantasy football leagues this coming fall, according to FantasyPros. Some people writing this article may or may not have drafted him in their fantasy football leagues last year, in point of fact.
"Matthew Stafford is not a sexy pick but an advantageous selection for fantasy managers looking for a QB2 that can light up the scoreboard," FantasyPros writes. "Stafford finished as the QB15 last season, averaging 16.9 fantasy points per game. The former No. 1 overall pick was magnificent for the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of last season. He led the Rams on a 6-1 run that propelled them into the playoffs."
LA finished with a 10-7 record (5-4 away) on the season and lost to its former No. 1 draft pick, Jarred Goff, and the team that drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009, the Detroit Lions, in the first round of the playoffs this past season. In that playoff game, Stafford passed for 367 total yards and two touchdowns, completing 25-of-36 passing attempts.
For the season, he passed for 3,965 yards and 24 total touchdowns (against 11 interceptions), while notching a 63.5 quarterback rating and a 92.5 passer rating.
"More importantly, Stafford made a tremendous fantasy impact by producing QB6 numbers from Week 12 through Week 17, averaging 2.5 passing touchdowns per game," FantasyPros continues. "The increased productivity coincided with his weapons returning healthy. Cooper Kupp only appeared in 12 games last season but was a significant contributor during the Rams’ playoff push. Kupp scored in four out of the final five games and produced four 100+ yard receiving yard games in 2023. Of course, Stafford benefited immensely from the breakout of rookie wideout Puka Nacua. All the fifth-round pick did was finish as the WR4, averaging 14.5 half-PPR fantasy points per contest. The emergence of Kupp back into the Rams offense didn’t deter the rookie wideout, who averaged 13.9 fantasy points per game with Kupp in the lineup. Combine those two stud wideouts with another pleasant surprise in veteran wideout Demarcus Robinson. Robinson was a WR1 from Week 13 through Week 17, scoring a touchdown in four straight games."
"Combine that impressive passing game with a running game led by Kyren Williams, who finished as a top-six running back last season. Add in Sean McVay’s play-calling and you have a recipe for fantasy success," FantasyPros notes.
