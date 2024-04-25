Rams Trade Up in First Round to Land Dominant Offensive Talent in New Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 NFL Draft ready to make a first round selection for the first time since 2016. However, we aren't exactly sure where that pick will be.
Los Angeles currently holds the No. 19 pick but there has been talk about them moving up or down in the draft. The Rams made the playoffs last season and now are looking to build on that fact.
In a new version of Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema's final mock draft of the year, the Rams go against their normal plan of attack and trade up in the first round. Los Angeles moves up to pick No. 12 and nabs offensive tackle Troy Fautanu out of the University of Washington.
"The Rams are often the team that trades back, but with 11 picks currently in hand, they can afford to trade up for a player they really like. I think Fautanu could be that guy (as a tackle), as they reportedly met with him multiple times this offseason."
Fautanu could vastly help this Rams team, giving them a starting quality tackle to work with. The Rams won their Super Bowl a few years ago behind good offensive line play and they want to get back to that.
Los Angeles needs steady protection of quarterback Matthew Stafford, something that could also help extend his career if he chooses. Grabbing Fantanu here would be a steal for the Rams and is a pick both for this year and the future.
