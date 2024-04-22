Ranking the Top Three Prospects For Rams to Draft in First Round
The Los Angeles Rams sit with pick No. 19 in the first round of the NFL Draft later this week, giving them plenty of options to work with. Los Angeles could make a selection for the first time since 2016 or they could look to net extra draft capital by trading back or out of the round.
Whatever the team does, they need to bring in some good, young talent on defense to help ease the transition of Aaron Donald's retirement. After making the postseason last year, the Rams are now looking to build for the future and bring sustained success to the organization.
Assuming that the Rams don't move out of the first round, here are the three best prospects that the team should look into drafting.
3. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Rams did sign a few guys to be placeholders for this season in free agency but they need more of a long-term solution in the secondary. Wiggins could be that guy for them, giving them a corner bursting with speed.
Wiggins has all the tools to be a successful corner in this league, even with his slender frame. His athleticism stands out when watching tape and the Rams could use his fiery competitive spirit as well.
2. Darius Robinson, DT, Missouri
When looking at replacements for Donald, Robinson takes home the prize. While he isn't Donald, nor is anyone, he could really help them replace some of the lost production.
Robinson is a massive human being and could easily help them tackle some of their issues in stopping the run. He is a physical presence, who never gives up on a play. Head coach Sean McVay would love him and could help him grow into a special player along the defensive front.
1. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The reason that Latu is ranked first here over Robinson is that the Rams could use another pass rusher to get to the quarterback. Latu posted 13 sacks over 12 games last season, showing a strong ability to do just that.
Los Angeles also has Kobie Turner already on the roster, giving them a strong defensive tackle already. But adding someone like Latu to the mix with him and opposing defenses may fear for their lives.
