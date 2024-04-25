Rams Attempting to Trade Into Top-10 of Tonight's NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are actively looking to make a major move in tonight's NFL Draft. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Rams are making calls to get into the top 10 of the draft. Los Angeles currently holds the No. 19 overall pick so it would cost them a decent haul to do so.
Los Angeles has traditionally traded back in their previous drafts but this year's draft class is loaded. The Rams must believe that there is a prospect that they really like, otherwise, this wouldn't make too much sense.
Rams general manager Les Snead has always been known to be aggressive and this would certainly classify as that. After reaching the postseason last year, the Rams are looking to continue building for the future, starting with this pick.
This move could be for an offensive lineman or even a strong defensive player, especially with All-Pro Aaron Donald having just retired. No matter what it is for, the Rams are potentially making a massive move prior to the start of the draft.
