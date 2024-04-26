Rams News: Cooper Kupp Still Confident He Can Be Dominant For LA
When the Los Angeles Rams won their Super Bowl a few years ago, the star of the show was of course defensive tackle, Aaron Donald. However, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was equally important and his 2021 season was one of the better in recent memory.
He caught 145 passes for 1,947 and 16 touchdowns that year, leading the Rams all over the offensive side of the field. However, since then, injuries have taken their toll on Kupp and he hasn't exactly been the same player.
Despite this, Kupp still believes that he can be a dominant force for the Rams going forward. He spoke about this, saying that it's his motivation to keep playing.
"I don't know if I would be still playing if I didn't think that was still who I was," Kupp said earlier this week, via the team website’s Stu Jackson. "That is who I believe myself to be. I'm counting on myself to get there for my teammates, that's the player they're counting on to be there on Sundays, and I believe the work that I do, how I prepare, all that stuff's going to be there to be the productive player that I know that I am."
Kupp can still perform at a high level, just not on an every-game basis in all likelihood. However, he is still valuable to the Rams and will be moving forward.
Paired alongside second-year star Puka Nacua, Kupp no longer will be relied upon as heavily. This should allow him to continue playing his game and helping in whatever ways he can.
"I look forward to being able to go out there this year," he said, "and play some good football."
If the Rams are going to have another successful season, Kupp will need to be part of the game plan. While he isn't the same player, he can still provide the team with a serviceable wide-out, who can go off in any given game.
More Rams: Rams Trade Up in First Round to Land Dominant Offensive Talent in New Mock Draft