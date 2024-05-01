Rams News: "Energy Monster" Defensive Draft Pick Explains His Process
New Los Angeles Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson, selected with the No. 154 pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft last weekend out of Washington State, doesn't sound like he's ready to rest on his laurels just yet.
The 6-foot-4, 264-pound outside linebacker broke down exactly how much of a fit he was going to be for Raheem Morris' defense this season. A two-time All-Pac-12 Second Teamer during his collegiate days, he sure made it sound like he's a workaholic, committed to bettering himself, during recent comments made to the Rams' social media team via X:
"Yeah I mean the biggest thing is saying who I am in terms of being relentless and an energy monster and being physical on the field because that can never change," Jackson said. "And also just realizing that there's going to be a whole new playbook being a sponge [for] knowledge and getting on special teams. Be someone that craves to be on the field to make big impact plays happen. There's no better way than special teams early on because those can be game-changing plays, so bringing that same relentless motor and energy to all phases of the game is going to help me stay here for a long time."
He also sounds like he's not taking his good fortune for granted, and plans to grind his way to glory pronto, with a close circle of friends and family around him.
"I like to say I have a very small circle that just wanted to be here because I don't want people to think, 'Oh, we've made it,' right?" Jackson explained. "This is just the next step in this process to keep going, keep chugging along. So it's my mom, my dad, my grandparents on both sides, literally my best man at my wedding, my fiancee's family, and one other best friend I've had my entire life, and that's it. That's all I wanted here to see this happen. They're just so ecstatic but they also know that... for me, I'm like, 'Tomorrow we're getting up early and going to the gym, because it's not over yet.'"
