Rams Agree to Deal with Veteran Running Back to Bolster Backfield
Longtime Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has inked a one-year contract with Los Angeles, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Exact terms of the agreement have not been divulged. Last year, the 29-year-old out of Louisiana Tech was previously signed to a one-year, $2 million agreement with the Eagles (including $1.1 million in guaranteed money).
As Schefter notes, Scott will help fortify an intriguing Los Angeles backfield, which also includes RB1 Kyren Williams, and rookie third round draft pick Blake Corum out of the University of Michigan.
Though a bit undersized at 5-foot-6 and 203 pounds, Scott has managed to carve out a niche for himself in the pros, after being drafted with the No. 201 pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He was waived ahead of that season, and re-signed to the club's practice squad, before moving on to the Eagles.
He became a useful backup running back on several solid Philadelphia clubs. Last year, under the weight of Super Bowl expectations, Scott logged 20 carries across 86 total yards (averaging 4.3 yards per) and four receptions across 52 total yards.
More Rams: Rich Eisen Considers This LA Pick Steal of the Draft