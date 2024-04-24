Rams News: Former NFL GM Compares Draft-Hopeful DT To Aaron Donald
Incoming NFL defensive tackle prospect Byron Murphy II has displayed Aaron Donald-like qualities, at least according to former NFL general manager Rick Spielman.
"He's not Aaron Donald, but he's as close as you can get in this year's draft," Spielman said, viaThe 33rd Team.
Of course, it's hard to outright compare an incoming prospect to Donald, who is considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time. During his ten-year career, Donald was the definition of dominant, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards and constantly keeping offensive coordinators up at night before games.
During his collegiate career, Murphy showed the ability to disrupt offensive lines and the offensive play call in the way Donald mastered. In 2023, he finished with 29 total tackles and five sacks while winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award. He finished his three-year college career with 68 total tackles and eight sacks.
These traits could also make Murphy an interesting prospect for the Los Angeles Rams. After losing Donald to retirement this offseason, the Rams are in need of help along the defensive line. While they do have an up and coming defensive tackle in Kobie Turner, who put up nine sacks and finished as a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, they could also use additional help.
Murphy is expected to be a first-round pick in the draft, and could be an appealing player for the Rams if available. The Rams have the No. 19 overall pick, but there is a good chance Murphy could be gone by that point, especially given that there are few top-end defensive stars in this draft class.
