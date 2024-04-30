Rams News: Fresh Offensive Weapon Explains Winning Ethos
The Los Angeles Rams selected Michigan running back Blake Corum with the 83rd overall pick on Friday. Shortly after he was drafted, Corum reacted to joining the Rams. He immediately shared not just his excitement to head to the Rams, but to help them win.
“I’m just blessed. I’m excited to get to work, meet my teammates and do what I can to help the organization continue to win," Corum said, via the Rams' X account.
Corum has certainly earned the reputation of a winner, and his priorities are no different as he enters the NFL. He was the driving force for the Michigan offense in 2023 as they went on to win a National Championship title. During the 2023 campaign, Corum rushed for 1,245 yards and an FBS-leading 27 touchdowns. His knack for getting into the endzone was key for the Wolverines to earn wins, and will ideally translate to the Rams. This included putting in a National Championship game performance in which he recorded 134 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Corum now joins a Rams team that is coming off a trip to the NFC Wild Card round, where they lost to the Detroit Lions. The Rams are just a little over two years removed from their most recent Super Bowl win. While veterans Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are still in place for this team from that last Super Bowl run, the team has overall gotten much younger with key players like Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, and fellow running back Kyren Williams becoming major players.
Williams and Corum will team up to form a dynamic backfield tandem that should help balance out the Rams' offense. Williams is coming off his breakout season in which he rushed for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns. With him and Corum as a 1-2 punch, it wouldn't be surprising to see this Rams team continue to contend.