Rams News: Blake Corum Reflects On Being Drafted Alongside Former College Rival
The Los Angeles Rams just added to their backfield prowess on Friday night. Although the Rams had one of their best rushing seasons since they had former Pro Bowler Todd Gurley, LA added one of the best college backs, Michigan's Blake Corum.
Corum will come to LA, and while everyone thought his new team would be the Chargers with his former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, instead, he will be coached by Super Bowl-winning head coach Sena McVay. It was quite a surprise, as LA didn't necessarily need a running back, but he will provide some depth and a lot of the same things that Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams brings to the table.
Minutes after Corum was selected with the 83rd overall pick, he spoke to the media and reflected on his encounter with Williams while preparing for the NFL combine.
Corum's college career at Michigan was nothing short of stellar. Over four years, he proved himself as one of the most accomplished players, earning a national championship and a first-team All-American title in 2023. While Corum and Williams never faced off in college, their shared skillsets are undeniable.
The 23-year-old incoming rookie will complement Williams tremendously. Williams was ranked third in rushing in the 2023 season. Corum will come to Los Angeles holding Michigan records for the most rushing touchdowns in a season and career and scoring more touchdowns than any other player over the last two seasons.
The Rams look like they got the steal of the draft.
More Rams: Rams News: Los Angeles Drafts All-Pac-12 DE With No. 154 Pick In Fifth Round