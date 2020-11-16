Jared Goff sizzles, Rams blitz Hawks to climb atop NFC West

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Now that’s more like it.

Coming off his worst performance this season two weeks ago, Los Angeles Rams quarterback had a nice, bounce-back performance in a 23-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Cal product finished 27-of-37 for 302 passing yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions.

With the win, the Rams improved to 6-3 on the year and pulled into a tie atop the NFC West with the Seahawks, who fell to 6-3, and the Arizona Cardinals (6-3), late-game winners over the Buffalo Bills.

Sean McVay improves his record to 5-2 against Pete Carroll’s Seahawks. The Rams upped their record to 4-0 at SoFi Stadium.

Key play: Seattle closed L.A.’s lead to 17-13 on an impressive, 61-yard field goal by Jason Myers to close the first half. However, on the Rams’ first drive of the second half, they drove 88 yards on six plays, with Malcolm Brown punching into the end zone from a yard out, giving his team a comfortable, 10-point lead.

Top player: Darious Williams finished with two interceptions on the day, upping his team-high total to four on the year. One of them including a pick in the end zone on a bad decision by Russell Wilson.

What I liked: The Rams held explosive playmaker D.K. Metcalf to two receptions for 28 yards on the day. … Leonard Floyd finished with two sacks on one drive and now has six sacks on the season. Floyd also totaled three combined tackles. Floyd also recovered a fumble on a mishandled Russell Wilson snap. … The Rams held Seattle’s high-flying offense to just 16 points, and three in the second half. … With all the attention on other receivers like Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, Rams receiver Josh Reynolds played well, finishing with eight receptions for 94 receiving yards on 10 targets. An unrestricted free agent next season, Reynolds is earning a nice contract for himself in 2021. ... Linebacker Micah Kiser finished with a team-high 12 combined tackles

What I didn’t like: Kai Forbath was wide left on an extra point in the second half. He also missed badly from 48 yards two weeks ago at Miami, so kicking remains an issue. Kickoff coverage also is a concern, as the Rams allowed kick returns of 33 and 49 yards. Forbath suffered an apparent ankle injury in the second half.

Injury report: Left tackle Andrew Whitworth suffered a left leg injury at the end of the first half and had to be carted off the field to the locker room. Whitworth suffered the injury while pass blocking when Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright collided into his left leg. Whitworth was tended to by Rams trainers before being taken to the locker room. Joe Noteboom replaced Whitworth at left tackle. … Safety Taylor Rapp suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Up next: The Rams hit the road for the team’s last East Coast trip of the season, facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football on Nov. 23.