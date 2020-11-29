SI.com
RamDigest
Five keys for Rams vs. 49ers

Eric D. Williams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- We are about an hour away before game time here at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams just announced the team’s inactive list for today. They include: OLB Terrell Lewis OL Brian Allen WR Trishton Jackson LB Derek Rivers RB Raymond Calais.

So tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) is active today.

That said, here are five keys for the Rams as they face the San Francisco 49ers.

Stop the run: Whether it’s the high-gliding Raheem Mostert of elective receiver Deebo Samuel, the Rams have to stop San Francisco’s running game this afternoon. For defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, that could mean playing base personnel more than he usually does or calling more run blitzes. Whatever the strategy, the Rams have to be stout against the run.

Get the RBs in space: I like the matchup of L.A.’s running backs in space against the second level of San Francisco’s defense. Whether it’s Darrell Henderson Jr., Cam Akers or Malcolm Brown, I’d like to see the Rams gets the running backs going on offense.

Find Richard Sherman: I know, Sherman is one of the best corners to ever do it. But he is coming off a calf injury and at 32 years old, the Stanford product is not as fleet of foot as he used to be. So test Sherman.

Put pressure on Nick Mullens: He’s a back up quarterback and 4-8 as a starter with 18 turnovers. Aaron Donald should introduce himself early and often.

Take care of the football: While the Rams have done a nice job of forcing turnovers over the last four games with nine takeaways, offensively they’ve turned it over six times during that stretch. L.A. needs to take better care of the football. 

