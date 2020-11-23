Five keys for Rams vs. Buccaneers

Just a few hours before game time for the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium.

Here are five keys to the game as the Rams try to improve to 7-3 on the season and reclaim a share of the lead in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bottle up Ronald Jones II: The USC product sets the tone for Tampa Bay offensively with his hard-charging running style. Jones ran for over 100 yards four times this season (The Bucs are 3-1 in those games), including a season-high 192 rushing yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers last week. Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers said he and the rest of the defense have to stop the run first, putting Tom Brady in obvious passing situations so they can get after the veteran QB.

Protect LT Joe Noteboom: Making his first start at left tackle this season in place of veteran Andrew Whitworth, Noteboom will have his hands full protecting Jared Goff’s blindside. The Rams should do their best to put Noteboom in a position to have success against a good Tampa Bay defensive front. That means running the football for starters. Along with that, the Rams should slide protection Noteboom’s way and look to give him some chip help with a running back or a tight end.

Matt Gay’s time to shine: The Rams did not active Austin MacGinnis for tonight’s game, so Matt Gay will be the third kicker to see time for L.A. this season. He will be in familiar surroundings, having played for the Bucs as a rookie last year. Hopefully Gay provides some consistency for the Rams’ kicking game.

Make Brady feel uncomfortable: Like any other quarterback, even Brady can struggle against an aggressive pass rush up the middle of the defense. Per Next Gen Sports, Brady is 15-of-35 for 167 passing yards, with an interception and 45.8 passer rating when pressured by an interior pass rush at pre-snap this season. The Bucs also likely will be without guard Ali Marpet (concussion). The Rams need to stick Aaron Donald inside and let him go to work.

Take care of the football: It’s important every week, but especially so on the road. The Rams can’t give good teams extra opportunities, and Tampa Bay is a good team. The Rams won the turnover battle over the Seahawks last week 3-1, and they need to do it again tonight.