Five keys for Rams vs. Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif -- We’re a little over an hour away before kickoff, so here are five keys for the Los Angeles Rams as they host the Seattle Seahawks, looking to improve to 4-0 at SoFi Stadium this season.

The Rams will wear their royal blue uniforms with bone color pants today, the first time they’ve worn this combo together. Interesting choice.

Run the football: The Rams have been most effective and efficient on offense this season when they have balance. Of course, it’s tempting the throw the ball over the field against a Seattle defense that’s giving up a league-worst 362 passing yards a contest and playing without their top two corners this afternoon. But the Rams should lean on their running game, and pick their spots to target Seattle’s secondary, playing keep away from Russell Wilson and Seattle’s explosive offense.

Keep Tyler Lockett in check: With Jalen Ramsey likely spending a lot of time shadowing D.K. Metcalf this game, the Rams need to have a plan to keep Tyler Lockett from wrecking the game. Lockett is an explosive playmaker, particularly after the catch, so the Rams have to do a good job of keeping the elusive receiver from Kansas State in front of them.

Play fast: The Seahawks had 22 players listed on the team’s injury repot this week. They are banged up and playing a lot of new faces on offense and defense, so McVay should use tempo to his advantage to see if he can get some of those inexperienced players to make mistakes.

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish: We’ll use a Pete Carroll saying here. According to the team, The Rams have given up 3.3 points per game on defense after making halftime adjustments this season, tops in the NFL. Impressively, this number is better than the 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense, which held opposing offenses to 4.5 points per contest after halftime. Playing Seattle’s high-flying offense, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will need to be at his best again this week.

Take care of the football: Seattle usually thrives on taking the ball away. The Rams have seven turnovers in the team’s three losses this year. Seattle has forced 14 turnovers this season. So who wins the turnover battle will likely decides who wins this one.