Humbled: Sleep-walking Rams hand Jets first victory this season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- To a man, the Los Angeles Rams said they were not overlooking the previously winless New York Jets, with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West division crown awaiting next week.

And then the Rams went out and played the game like they appeared to have taken the Jets lightly.

The Rams fell behind 13-0 and could not get anything going offensively, as a New York squad that came in with the worst defense in the NFL statistically held the Rams to just 97 total yards and three points on offense in the first half.

The Rams scored 17 points in the second half to make it close, but ultimately fell to the Jets 23-20. New York avoided history by earning the team’s first win of the year.

With the loss, the Rams dropped to 9-5 on the year and second place in the NFC West after the Seattle Seahawks (10-4) defeated the Washington Football Team earlier in the day, 20-15.

Jared Goff struggled, finishing 22-of-34 for 209 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Playing in Los Angeles for the first time as a pro, New York signal caller Sam Darnold played solid, finishing 22-of-31 for 207 yards and a touchdown pass. Darnold also ran for 18 yards.

Key play: Veteran punter Johnny Hekker had a punt blocked in the first half when safety JuJu Hughes appeared to miss a block, allowing Jets defensive back J.T. Hassell to slip through for the big play. Hughes was in the game as the up-back as a replacement for safety Nick Scott, who had to miss the game because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. On the following possession, quarterback Jared Goff also threw his 12 interception of the season. The Jets turned those L.A. miscues into six points. Combined with a Ty Johnson 18-yard touchdown reception from Sam Darnold on New York’s opening drive, the Jets led 13-0 midway through the second quarter and never trailed the entire game.

Top player: Tyler Higbee made a big play early in the third quarter that set the Rams up for a TD and changed the momentum of the game. Rolling out to his right, Goff hit the play-making tight end down the middle of New York’s defense. Higbee spun out of a tackle and rumbled 44 yards to New York’s 31-yard line. Goff hit Robert Woods on an out route for a 15-yard touchdown four plays later, cutting New York’s lead to 10 points midway through the third. Higbee also hauled in a 3-yard pass for a score and finished with four receptions for 67 yards.

What I liked: Despite the team’s struggles, the Rams managed to turn things around and work themselves back into the game. ... Inside linebacker Troy Reeder once again led the Rams with 11 combined tackles. Kicker Matt Gay finished 2-for-2 on field goals and made all of his extra points.

What I didn’t like: The Rams were successful using two, tight-end sets the last two weeks entering Sunday’s game against the Jets, but for some reason went away from that personnel grouping in the first half. Sean McVay returned to the two-tight end heavy personnel grouping in the second half, with good results. . .. The Rams finished 2-of-11 on third down offensively.



Injury report: Running back Cam Akers suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half, had the ankle taped and returned to the game. Tight end Gerald Everett had to be evaluated for a concussion but later returned.

Up next: The Rams travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. local time.