Seahawks outlast Rams, take NFC West crown

The NFC West division once again runs through Seattle.

The Seattle Seahawks (11-4) held off a late charge by the Los Angeles Rams, earning a 20-9 victory and the franchise's first NFC West division title since 2016, and fifth in head coach Pete Carroll’s tenure with the team.

Entering Sunday’s contest, the Rams were 4-0 after a loss this season. However, the Rams failed to muster any offense and did not score a touchdown for the first time during a game this season.

With the Loss, the Rams fell to 9-6 on the year and now need a victory in the final game of the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals next week, or the Chicago Bears to lose at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff finished 24-for-43 for 234 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. Goff was sacked three times, posting a 61.6 passer rating.

His counterpart Russell Wilson finished 20-of-32 for 225 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. Wilson was sacked five times, finishing with a 93.9 passer rating.

Cooper Kupp led the Rams with eight receptions for 66 receiving yards.

Key play: With the Rams trailing 13-6 and a little over three minutes left in the third quarter, the Rams went for it on fourth-and-goal from Seattle's 1-yard line. However, running back Malcolm Brown was stopped for no gain and the Rams had to give up the ball on downs.

Top player: Once again the Rams got after Russell Wilson, sacking him five times. Leonard Floyd was responsible for two of those. And five of Floyd’s 9.5 sacks this season have come against Wilson. Floyd also had seven combined tackles.

What I liked: Matt Gay went 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 51-yarder. … LB Troy Reeder led the Rams with 11 combined tackles.

What I didn’t like: Goff struggled to move L.A.’s offense. The Rams had three, 3-and-outs in the first half. Goff also threw his 13th interception on the season and now has 17 turnovers overall. Goff’s 38 turnovers since 2019 is most in the NFL. ... It's the first time this season the Rams have lost two games in a row.



Injury report: Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter and had to leave the game, going to the blue tent on the sideline for further evaluation. He never returned. ... Goff appeared to dislocate his right thumb, following through on a throw and hitting his hand on Seattle defensive end Benson Mayowa’s helmet. Goff appeared top his thumb back into place and did not miss a play. Right tackle Rob Havenstein suffered an unspecified injury at the end of the game

Up next: The Rams finish the season hosting the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. local time.