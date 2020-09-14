Rams RB Malcolm Brown emerges from shadow of Todd Gurley



INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- On the opening drive of the game, Malcolm Brown scored the first touchdown ever in SoFi Stadium history on a yard plunge through the middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense, giving the Los Angeles Rams an early, 7-0.

Brown was elated about the play, but also understood that football was destined for someone else -- the man responsible for the building of the pristine, $5 billion facility, Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

“Mr Kroenke got it,” Brown said, smiling. “He had the idea and got SoFi going. Everything he put into it, it was great. So yeah, he got it.”

Kroenke and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watched the game from Kroenke’s owner suite on Sunday.

He might not have the ball, but Brown will have fond memories of his first game playing as the team’s main running back with good friend Todd Gurley now with the Atlanta Falcons. Brown grinding out 79 yards on 18 carries (4.4 yards per carry average), finishing with two rushing touchdowns on the evening.

“We had a good game plan going in,” Brown said. “If those guys call my number, I just have to be ready. That’s my mindset, and it’s going to stay my mindset throughout the year.

“I really just got to show love to the big dogs up front. They make it easy on me. Just to get two tonight, and have that first one at SoFi, it’s exciting. I feel like I may live forever. It was cool.”



Brown’s effort was part of a productive running attack for the Rams, as they totaled 153 rushing yards as a team.

“He ended up carrying the load and did an excellent job,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said about Brown. “He punched two touchdowns in there, had some tough runs. We have to figure out a way to convert on that third down and three, so we don’t put our defense back out on the grass. But overall, for Malcolm to have 18 carries, a tough hard-earned, I think about 79 yards, a couple touchdowns, and then he made some plays in the screen game as well.”

Brown also saw a message from Gurley via twitter after the game. Gurley tweeted a shout out to Brown after he scored his first touchdown.

“TD’s my dog, man,” Brown said. “Over the years that we’ve been together, he’s definitely turned into one of my really good friends. He’s watching and happy for me, and I’m happy for him. It’s great, man. I’ll probably call him some time later this week and talk to him. We talk all the time.”

Making the effort even sweeter for the University of Texas product and Texas native was getting the 20-17 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Yeah, for sure,” Brown said. “Growing up, a lot of us Texas guys are Texans and Cowboys fans growing up and everything like that. So being able to perform the way I did with the help of my teammates and knowing everybody’s back at home watching, it was fun, man.

“I know I probably got a whole bunch of texts and calls and stuff that I have to return. It was fun, it meant a lot to me.”